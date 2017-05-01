C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Michael Hurley
Michael Hurley's music has always had a dilemma that's affected record store employees. Is he folk? Is he blues? Country?
The sparse and quiet songs coupled with a simple, practically creaky production on his first proper solo album, 1971's Armchair Boogie, also gives off a personal and lo-fi vibe that predates the current indie folk freakers by a couple decades too.
What are you listening to tonight?
