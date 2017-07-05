SNL Asks,'Where In The World Is Kellyanne Conway?'

By Scarce
3 hours ago by Scarce
This take-off from the PBS show captures the weariness of watching all the Trump surrogates, and in particular Ms Conway.

Source: The Independent

In the weeks following Donald Trump’s appointment as President of the United States, you couldn’t turn on an evening news channel without Kellyanne Conway’s talking head appearing on screen.

Now, though, things are slightly different. The political pundit has seemingly vanished following various bizarre comments (including some about spying microwaves).

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the vanishing Conway, last night’s episode featuring a sketch called ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’, a spoof of 90s American game show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?


