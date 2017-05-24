Why I'm Actually Feeling A Little Sad For Sean Spicer

I'm no apologist for Sean Spicer, but on a human level it's just sad and pathetic that Donald Trump is such a petty, small-minded person that he couldn't find a place for Sean Spicer to be in the meetings with Pope Francis.

Spicer, after all, is a devout Catholic. It's reported that the "only thing he wanted" was an opportunity to be in the room with Pope Francis.

According to Politico, there was an agreement in place to limit the delegations. But still, there could surely have been a spot for Spicey, no?

No. Instead, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, thug bodyguard Keith Schiller, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster were allowed in with Jared and Ivanka and Donald and Melania.

Politico reporter Annie Karni reports that "other members of the traveling Trump team who are not practicing Catholics said they gave up their spots to accommodate Catholic White House aides. But Spicer – a regular churchgoer who was mocked last year for appearing on CNN with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday – was notably absent."

Frozen out, because our President is a whiny man-baby with an attitude. I actually do feel badly for Spicer. This would have been the opportunity of a lifetime for him, and petty chickensh*t Trump denied it.

But I don't feel THAT sorry for him. He could always quit and save himself the aggravation.