Arnold Schwarzeneger Has A Message For Trump On Climate

Arnold Schwarzenegger has another message for Donald Trump, post the so-called president's idiocy on the Paris Climate Accord. Newsweek:

In his latest video message against Trump, Schwarzenegger reminded Trump about the catastrophic health consequences that ignoring pollution will have and also dismissed the idea that protecting the environment hurts the economy, pointing to the state of California as an example to the contrary. Finally, Schwarzenegger warned the president that people, local and state governments will rise up and “fill the void you are creating” through grassroot movements. “We need to do it ourselves,” he said “Share if you think it’s time to start a grassroots revolution to save our planet.”

More from the video: