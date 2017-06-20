C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mount Carmel

Sure, there's bands out there today that do the 70's blues rock thing. Some are better than others. Columbus, Ohio's Mount Carmel do it like the best of them do. Their album Real Women is like the good ol' boogie and grease dropping out of some decades cloud and right down by some swimming hole where people are histrute, the beer is cheap (but always at the right coldness) and there's always a burger ready on the grill.

What are you listening to tonight.