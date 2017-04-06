Susan Rice Slams Putin's Denials Of Interference In Our Elections: 'Frankly, He's Lying'

Don't expect any of this to break through with the right. They hate Susan Rice just about as much as they hate Hillary Clinton, and will be happy to side with someone like Putin over an American if they happen to have a "D" behind their name.

Rice made an appearance on ABC's This Week and stated the obvious following Putin's recent interview where he called the claims that his country interfered in the presidential election "lies."

Susan Rice, former President Obama's national security adviser, on Sunday dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Frankly, he's lying," Rice said on ABC's "This Week."

"The reality is — as all of our intelligence agencies have come together to affirm with high confidence — the Russian government at the highest levels was behind the very unprecedented effort to meddle in our 2016 presidential election."

Rice said the country needs to understand how and why that happened.

The country also needs to find out whether there is "any evidence to suggest that there were those on the American side who facilitated that meddling," she said, referring to allegations that members of President Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow.