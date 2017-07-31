Morning Joe: Don't Normalize Trump - Remember Last Week?

As always, the past is the battlefield & memory is the Left's doomsday weapon. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) July 30, 2017

Morning Joe's producers may have felt this was an easy little montage to fill a slot, but it's really important. It was just last week that Donald Trump embarrassed the nation (again) in his wildly inappropriate speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree. It was just last week that Jared Kushner used the White House driveway to tell the country that he didn't collude with the Russians.

The so-called president's son-in-law. On staff at the White House. Being questioned on foreign interference in the election that put dad in office. And his major, major omissions on his security clearance form, lying on which carries a prison term.

The so-called president bragging about parties with hot New Yorkers -- to the Boy Scout Jamboree.

This is not normal.

And we as observers must control our own reactions enough to remember what happened, recognize it as wrong, and not just careen into the next manufactured outrage or crisis from this administration.

Because that his how he keeps power. It is how all authoritarians keep power.

I have my huge problems with Morning Joe and their complicity with electing this so-called president. Notice, Mika, I can remember last year not just last week:

But thank you, Morning Joe, for at least remembering last week and pointing out that remembering is important. Careful where you put that thing, it might trap you, too.