Open Thread - There Is Something Wrong In This World

"Troop 6000 is the first in New York City designated solely for homeless girls.

....These girls deserve a better life.They’re amazing and beautiful and they are so kind. They want to grow up and be able to help other homeless people, to build shelters and save lives. These noble thoughts should not drown in poverty and the lack of opportunities for homeless people. We are the community we should help each other and fight for equal rights and opportunities, because unity is the only way to survive."

Story in The New York Times, via Black to the Bones.

How awful that there are enough homeless girls to make a troop. How wonderful that there is a place for them in Scouting.

