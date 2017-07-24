Rep. Jim Himes: Kushner Statement Proves It's Not 'Fake News'

By Susie Madrak
CNN New Day had Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talk about his reaction to the Jared Kushner statement released this morning.

"It's pretty remarkable. It's about time, at great long last, we're starting to get information out of the Trump administration and people associated with them," he said.

"Stepping back, one thing that's amazing reading that thing, as early as this morning, the president was, yet again, accusing the media of being fake news, promulgating stories that are not true."

"In his statement, Kushner confirmed a number of stories out there. The Washington Post reported he sought a secure line of communication with the Russians. We didn't know if that was true or not. He confirmed it. He confirmed a meeting with a Russian intelligence-trained businessperson."

"You know, I think we need to step back and say what the president has been calling fake news has been, not just by Jared Kushner, but by his son, confirmed time and time again."


