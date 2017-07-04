What REALLY Makes America Great

By Nicole Belle
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

While I'm not generally disposed to highlight advertisements on this site, I do think that this particular ad, especially at this time in our history, is worth looking at.

Ancestry.com, the genealogy site, released an ad in time for the Fourth of July featuring 29 direct descendants of the creators of the Declaration of Independence. The DNA of those seven white men are now shared by a vast array of people of all colors. Like America.

Shannon Lanier, one of the black descendants featured in the video, reiterated the importance of understanding both our personal and collective history.

“Through my family, I am part of history,” Lanier told AdWeek. “Through the recreation of that historic moment, I feel like I’m making history—it shows how much our country has changed and how diverse and beautiful America’s family really is.”


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV