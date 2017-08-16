Fox Pundit Bursts Into Tears Trying To Defend Trump's Words

Fox News' Melissa Francis broke down in tears as she tried to defend Trump's defense of right wing fascist hate groups while debating with Juan Williams on Fox News' Outnumbered.

There are many tears being shed on Fox News today because you really have to be a callous, racist a-hole to defend Trump's batsh*t crazy press conference on Tuesday.

Juan Williams was the #OneLuckyGuy this morning and he tore into the president's remarks.

Williams said, "Then you get the response from people like David Duke, and Richard Spenceris saying thank you Mr. President, we know -- it's unbelievable to me. I think back and picking up on what Senator Blumenthal just said, I think back, you know, people who fought in World War II against Nazis, in a U.S. uniform did not want to hear 'both sides' have something to say here. People who slammed the planes into the buildings..."

Francis cut in, "[Trump] didn't say both sides have something to say, he said both sides have blame."

Williams, "I don't think that both sides have blame."

Francis tried to defend Trump's blaming "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville.

Williams, "If you're a patriot and you show up for American values and say it is wrong to be racist and to stand outside of synagogue with automatic machine guns and scare the Jewish people inside, I think that's not to be equivocal."

Francis said Trump wasn't trying to be equivocal, but he was, Melissa.

"No one said equivocal, no one said equal and that's one of the places this went off the rails. He never said equal blame," Francis said.

Panel member Marie Harf jumped in to correct her, "[Trump] said there were very good people among the neo-Nazi protesters - don't roll your eyes - he did say those words."

Francis, "He didn't say there were very good people among neo-Nazi protesters."

Harf shot back, "He said there were very good people on the other side."

Francis, "There were people who were opposed to the statue - "

Harf, "It was clear what he was talking about."

The Fox News pundit then threw up her left arm and said, "Can I tell you this. I am so uncomfortable having this conversation - "

(Francis' emotions kicked in and she teared up)

Crying, Francis continued, "Because I know it's in my heart and I know that I don't think anyone is different, better, or worse based on color of their skin, but I feel like there is nothing any of us can say right now without being judged."

It's hard trying to defend something as heinous as what we witnessed from Trump on Tuesday and parsing out his words to do it caused Francis, a long time TV business news analyst to break down.

Harris Faulkner said, "There's been a lot of tears on our network and across the country and across the world. with people who are serving, as my father did, he came to visit and I took him to the Statue of Liberty for the first time in his life yesterday. We cried together."

We all cried, Melissa.

What Trump said was indefensible.