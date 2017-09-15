Fox Sports Host Tossed Off CNN After Saying He Believes In 'First Amendment And Boobs'
Conservative Fox Sports host Clay Travis was cut off by CNN's Brooke Baldwin after declaring he only believes "completely" in "boobs and the First Amendment."
"I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show," she said to him. "What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-double-O-B-S?"
Excited to say another naughty thing on the air and troll a lady anchor, Travis answered, "Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country's history: the First Amendment and boobs."
A stunned Baldwin asked, "Why would you even say that live on national television and with a female host? Why would you even go there?"
Oh, Brooke. We both know why he'd go there. This is classic sexism and trolling. Men's rights advocates everywhere are laughing their asses off right now, having been empowered in the era of Trump to behave like boorish teenagers. Don't believe me? Here's his tweet, just after:
For her part, Baldwin was still angry. I think she should have said that CNN doesn't allow dicks on their airwaves and then cut him off, but that's just me.
Twitter's reaction was swift:
This seems quite accurate:
And this is downright depressing.
Our own RedPainter echoes my own thoughts on it:
My mother once told me that yes, I could say anything I wanted. That didn't mean I should. What Clay Travis did there was boorish, rude, and intended to humiliate Brooke Baldwin. Sadly, she let him succeed. Next time she just needs to cut him off with no shock, no commentary, no "I can't believe he did a thing."
Or better yet, maybe CNN shouldn't book Fox Sports idiots to comment on things.
