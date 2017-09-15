Fox Sports Host Tossed Off CNN After Saying He Believes In 'First Amendment And Boobs'

Conservative Fox Sports host Clay Travis was cut off by CNN's Brooke Baldwin after declaring he only believes "completely" in "boobs and the First Amendment."

"I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show," she said to him. "What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-double-O-B-S?"

Excited to say another naughty thing on the air and troll a lady anchor, Travis answered, "Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country's history: the First Amendment and boobs."

A stunned Baldwin asked, "Why would you even say that live on national television and with a female host? Why would you even go there?"

Oh, Brooke. We both know why he'd go there. This is classic sexism and trolling. Men's rights advocates everywhere are laughing their asses off right now, having been empowered in the era of Trump to behave like boorish teenagers. Don't believe me? Here's his tweet, just after:

Just went on @cnn and said I only believe in two things completely, the first amendment and boobs and the host lost it. Need video now. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

For her part, Baldwin was still angry. I think she should have said that CNN doesn't allow dicks on their airwaves and then cut him off, but that's just me.

That was... I just... it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men -- that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Twitter's reaction was swift:

I've seen that look on a woman's face before. Trying to maintain dignity in the face of a pig like Clay Travis. pic.twitter.com/mbCacFETav — Sean Kent (@seankent) September 15, 2017

A white dude telling a woman he likes boobs while arguing for a black woman to be fired for her words is peak Trump supporter.



Clay Travis — Ron Davis (@ir2pol) September 15, 2017

This seems quite accurate:

clay travis is what happens when a 12-year-old white kid doesn't hear the word "no" from mommy for 30 years

clay travis is what happens when a 12-year-old white kid doesn't hear the word "no" from mommy for 30 years

And this is downright depressing.

We're laughing now, but this leads to Attorney General Clay Travis. — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) September 15, 2017

Our own RedPainter echoes my own thoughts on it:

I'm gonna bet Clay Travis hasn't seen that many boobs, hence his teenage boy like obsession. What a pig.



Real men don't talk like that. — ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր 🎨 (@Redpainter1) September 15, 2017

My mother once told me that yes, I could say anything I wanted. That didn't mean I should. What Clay Travis did there was boorish, rude, and intended to humiliate Brooke Baldwin. Sadly, she let him succeed. Next time she just needs to cut him off with no shock, no commentary, no "I can't believe he did a thing."

Or better yet, maybe CNN shouldn't book Fox Sports idiots to comment on things.