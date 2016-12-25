C&L's Late Nite Music Club With 'The Hallelujah Chorus' Flash Mob

Over 100 singers participated in a flash mob performance in a mall food court.

It's at 1:45 that I choke up. Always, no matter who's singng it.

The kingdom of this world

Is become...

The kingdom of our Lord!

And of His Christ, and of His Christ!

And He shall reign for ever and ever,

For ever and ever, forever and ever,

Hallelujah!

All of us at C&L wish you a very happy 2017. Hang in there and keep in touch we'll be here.

PS. Our remembrance of George Michael is here.