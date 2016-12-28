Walker's Big And Bold Answer To Climate Change - Ignore It!

Scott Walker, a man of big and bold ideas, has done t again.

He's come up with a big and bold solution to the problem of climate change - ignore it and hope it goes away!

Wisconsin blogger James Rowen writes that Walker has taken the state's webpage dedicated to addressing climate change and had it changed to remove any reference to the word climate. Rowan provides a clear example of just how much Walker mangled the site to make it conform to corporate-driven propaganda:

The words that show being struck through are the deletions. The words in highlight have been added.

Rowen also shows just how severe the changes were:

This is the text on the page as its freshly updated: The Great Lakes and a changing world As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The effects of such a change are also being debated but whatever the causes and effects, the DNR’s responsibility is to manage our state’s natural resources through whatever event presents itself; flood, drought, tornadoes, ice/snow or severe heat. The DNR staff stands ready to adapt our management strategies in an effort to protect our lakes, waterways, plants, wildlife and people who depend on them. That is but a fraction of what had been there until earlier today. Gone are references to known “human activities” contributing to a warming planet, warming’s contributions to changes in rainfall and snowfall patterns, extreme weather events, drought, species and economic losses are among other truths whitewashed off this official, taxpayer-financed website. Chillingly, this entire line – – with its positive message and a call to action – – is now deleted: The good news is that we can all work to slow climate change and lessen its effects.

Obviously, Walker had to change that page. He could not have simply left it alone when it didn't match up with the corporate talking points he gets paid well to espouse.

Kind of a gutsy move to do, this close to his kicking off another reelection campaign. Then again, maybe not so gutsy, considering that the corporate media isn't even acknowledging the story at all.