Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To The Obamas

In case you haven't noticed, we're not putting a live stream of today's travesty on our site. Instead, enjoy some happier memories of President Obama and the First Lady, courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres.

If there's breaking news, we'll bring it. Otherwise, we will be programming the site with alternatives to today's happenings in Washington DC.

Tomorrow I will be attending the Women's March in Los Angeles. I'll post anything interesting to our Facebook page and on my Twitter feed. I'm sure it will be a far more inspiring and interesting event than whatever is happening in Washington DC today.