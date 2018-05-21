Republicans Go Bonkers Over The Obamas' Netflix Deal: 'Netflix Works With Terrorists'
Some conservatives threatened to drop Netflix on Monday after the cable-cutting service revealed that it had signed a deal with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
In an announcement on Monday, Netflix revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama had signed a multiyear deal to produce films and series.
Critics of the former president were quick to threaten a boycott of Netflix after the news broke.
Read some of the tweets below.
I will now cancel my Netflix, seems like the shows are not as good as before as well.
— Brandon Saario for CA State Senate District 18 (@SaarioBrandon) May 21, 2018
Let me cancel my Netflix subscriptions, apparently they will let any one on Netflix. More of the same racist clap trap, Obama good at. https://t.co/p8KTLsLc1b
— Christopher j wood (@Christopherjwo6) May 21, 2018
#Netflix Hiring OBAMA'S make me sick!!!!! Will CANCEL my account if it happens, Why thoes two, disgusting RASIST people?
— MAC (@MACFL) May 21, 2018
And with that i cancelled my @netflix Subscription.
— Randel Lane (@rlane_) May 21, 2018
Cancelling my membership right now!!
— Tim Metz (@TimBMetz) May 21, 2018
This is why I've already cancelled my Netflix!
— Natalie Hadley (@NatalieHadley6) May 21, 2018
Make sure to cancel today and check other and say cause Netflix works with terrorists
— Ryan Francis🍀🇺🇸 (@HalfAssCatholic) May 21, 2018
Which is exactly why I cancelled @Netflix in our house. I wonder if he will be able to produce in prison? 🤔 https://t.co/VynFGRED32
— Stephanie (@CitizenVexxed) May 21, 2018
And the #1 reason to cancel Netflix…Barack and Michelle Obama. https://t.co/y19g327dpI
— BooBoo Nyc (@BooBooNyc) May 21, 2018
— I Am The NRA (@johnmjoyce) May 21, 2018
Cancel @Netflix. This will be nonstop social engineering cultural Marxist programming and serve as a money laundering front for bribes just like their books are. #wakeup #wwgowga↓ Story continues below ↓
— Full Metal Squirrel (@MyManJimmyJack) May 21, 2018
#BoycottNetflix Obamas had their turn, Eight yrs of misery, horrible economy, hate and division, empowering our enemies, ENOUGH! @jeffsessions THIS is what happens when criminals get away with their crimes=BRAZEN ARROGANCE #LockThemAllUp https://t.co/HTIaYTqWpv
— suzy (@patriotsuzy) May 21, 2018
— LOVE USA (@madatcorruption) May 21, 2018
#BoycottNetflix
BHO terrorist must
Go or we do ….
— harleygrl (@harleygrl3465) May 21, 2018
I care not to support terrorism so I will cancel my Netflix!
— Peace4all (@amckee40) May 21, 2018
Have fun Obama, hopefully they will lock you up mid-season, I have cancelled my Netflix
— Barb in Oz (@barbiemo1959) May 21, 2018
