Republicans Go Bonkers Over The Obamas' Netflix Deal: 'Netflix Works With Terrorists'

Some conservatives threatened to drop Netflix on Monday after the cable-cutting service revealed that it had signed a deal with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In an announcement on Monday, Netflix revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama had signed a multiyear deal to produce films and series.

Critics of the former president were quick to threaten a boycott of Netflix after the news broke.

I will now cancel my Netflix, seems like the shows are not as good as before as well. — Brandon Saario for CA State Senate District 18 (@SaarioBrandon) May 21, 2018

Let me cancel my Netflix subscriptions, apparently they will let any one on Netflix. More of the same racist clap trap, Obama good at. https://t.co/p8KTLsLc1b — Christopher j wood (@Christopherjwo6) May 21, 2018

#Netflix Hiring OBAMA'S make me sick!!!!! Will CANCEL my account if it happens, Why thoes two, disgusting RASIST people? — MAC (@MACFL) May 21, 2018

And with that i cancelled my @netflix Subscription. — Randel Lane (@rlane_) May 21, 2018

Cancelling my membership right now!! — Tim Metz (@TimBMetz) May 21, 2018

This is why I've already cancelled my Netflix! — Natalie Hadley (@NatalieHadley6) May 21, 2018

Make sure to cancel today and check other and say cause Netflix works with terrorists — Ryan Francis🍀🇺🇸 (@HalfAssCatholic) May 21, 2018

Which is exactly why I cancelled @Netflix in our house. I wonder if he will be able to produce in prison? 🤔 https://t.co/VynFGRED32 — Stephanie (@CitizenVexxed) May 21, 2018

And the #1 reason to cancel Netflix…Barack and Michelle Obama. https://t.co/y19g327dpI — BooBoo Nyc (@BooBooNyc) May 21, 2018

— I Am The NRA (@johnmjoyce) May 21, 2018

Cancel @Netflix. This will be nonstop social engineering cultural Marxist programming and serve as a money laundering front for bribes just like their books are. #wakeup #wwgowga

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Full Metal Squirrel (@MyManJimmyJack) May 21, 2018

#BoycottNetflix Obamas had their turn, Eight yrs of misery, horrible economy, hate and division, empowering our enemies, ENOUGH! @jeffsessions THIS is what happens when criminals get away with their crimes=BRAZEN ARROGANCE #LockThemAllUp https://t.co/HTIaYTqWpv — suzy (@patriotsuzy) May 21, 2018

#BoycottNetflix

BHO terrorist must

Go or we do …. — harleygrl (@harleygrl3465) May 21, 2018

I care not to support terrorism so I will cancel my Netflix! — Peace4all (@amckee40) May 21, 2018