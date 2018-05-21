Republicans Go Bonkers Over The Obamas' Netflix Deal: 'Netflix Works With Terrorists'

Some conservatives threatened to drop Netflix on Monday after the cable-cutting service revealed that it had signed a deal with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In an announcement on Monday, Netflix revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama had signed a multiyear deal to produce films and series.

Critics of the former president were quick to threaten a boycott of Netflix after the news broke.

