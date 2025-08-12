Lindell Continues His Quixotic Crusade Against Voting Machines

Mike Lindell was having a day on Monday. It started when he had a guest on his podcast who claimed that when he linked to Lindell TV on a Facebook post, their fact checkers flagged it. Lindell lost it in a fit of faux outrage, claiming that he was going to sue Mark Zuckerburg for basically saying that Lindell is full of baloney. He might have a case, since everyone knows that Lindell is full of shit.

Then Lindell practically exploded as he claimed that Zuckerburg's censorship was because he still wants to get rid of voting machines. Lindell then sequed it into a rant about the Orange Sphincter and Sarah Huckster Sanders:

According to Lindell, "the only reason" Facebook would warn users about his website was because "we're still talking about getting rid of the electronic voting machines." [...] "The president needs to make this a national emergency, and he can!" he exclaimed. "He can deem this a national emergency and then just saying no machines are going to be used in this federal election coming up. We cannot use them. They're made with other parts from China, from China, and they're going to steal this for the midterms, you guys!" "They're going to steal it!" he added. "We've got to get rid of them! The president needs to declare a national emergency! All you Republican governors out there, starting with Sarah Sanders, wake up and get rid of those machines."

It makes me wonder if those world dominating voting machines are in the room with him at all times. I also wonder why a judge hasn't ordered a psych eval for Lindell yet.

Then again, maybe Lindell is struggling with the fact that Trump is on Epstein's list and he's trying to distract from that fact.