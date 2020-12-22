Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'Doctor' Seb Gorka Shuts Down My Pillow Guy On Voting Machines

"Don't talk about companies that have our short hairs in a legal vice!" Seb Gorka didn't have to say.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

By now you've probably seen the "hostage videos" (h/t Seth Meyers) that Fox, Newsmax, and OAN have been forced to air as Dominion/Smartmatic threatens with real teeth to sue the pants off those "news" organizations for their propaganda. Turns out lying about an actual company with an actual legal department has consequences.

But somebody at Newsmax neglected to get those new show notes to Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, who spouted off about the machines and fraud! on the Seb Gorka "America First" show.

It's proof positive of wingnut welfare that Doctor Seb Gorka has a "show" on Newsmax, by the way.

LINDELL: The biggest fraud is the Dominion machines,. At 11:15 on Election Night, our great president … “

GORKA: Mike. Mike. I don’t want to discuss — Mike. Mike. We’re not going to get into the minutiae of the details.

Does DOCTOR Gorka's attorney use redundant terms like "minutiae of the details"? Did Gorka use terms like "minutiae of the details" to pad his "doctoral dissertation"? Someone who has actually read his dissertation considers his "Doctor" title to be fraudulent: "The tract is long on Islamophobia and the unsubstantiated claims of the polemicist but short on theory, evidence or academic rigor."

Sure Gorka's a fraud, but he knows enough to redirect when there's a lawsuit at the door, therefore, he's a great hire at Newsmax!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team