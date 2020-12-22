'Doctor' Seb Gorka Shuts Down My Pillow Guy On Voting Machines

By now you've probably seen the "hostage videos" (h/t Seth Meyers) that Fox, Newsmax, and OAN have been forced to air as Dominion/Smartmatic threatens with real teeth to sue the pants off those "news" organizations for their propaganda. Turns out lying about an actual company with an actual legal department has consequences.

But somebody at Newsmax neglected to get those new show notes to Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, who spouted off about the machines and fraud! on the Seb Gorka "America First" show.

It's proof positive of wingnut welfare that Doctor Seb Gorka has a "show" on Newsmax, by the way.

LINDELL: The biggest fraud is the Dominion machines,. At 11:15 on Election Night, our great president … “ GORKA: Mike. Mike. I don’t want to discuss — Mike. Mike. We’re not going to get into the minutiae of the details.

Does DOCTOR Gorka's attorney use redundant terms like "minutiae of the details"? Did Gorka use terms like "minutiae of the details" to pad his "doctoral dissertation"? Someone who has actually read his dissertation considers his "Doctor" title to be fraudulent: "The tract is long on Islamophobia and the unsubstantiated claims of the polemicist but short on theory, evidence or academic rigor."

Sure Gorka's a fraud, but he knows enough to redirect when there's a lawsuit at the door, therefore, he's a great hire at Newsmax!