My Pillow CEO Sues Voting Machine Company To 'Protect 1st Amendment Rights'

In a frivolous move, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is suing Dominion Voting Systems for 1.6 billion dollars in damages to "protect his First Amendment rights."

In the complaint, the privately held company says that it is suing to protect free speech and to remedy harms that MyPillow says it has suffered. “This lawsuit is brought in support of the marketplace of ideas and to remedy the grave harm that has been suffered by MyPillow as a result of Dominion’s suppression of speech and attacks on the Company,” the suit states.

In a video, Lindell said, "It's all about our First Amendment rights...this is about America getting their First Amendment rights..."

Dominion Voting Systems, along with Smartmatic, are suing Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Fox News and several Fox hosts, and Lindell, for their outrageous lies about the 2020 election.

Like most of these evangelical right-wing blowhards, (Sarah Palin ushered in this talking point) they have no idea what the First Amendment is and does. A private company can sue a person for defamation, but it's only the government who can't censor your right to free speech.

Mike Lindell promoted every crazy voter fraud conspiracy that TraitorTrump's team used to lie to their supporters in an effort to fleece them out of campaign dollars and to stroke Donald's ego. This led to the insurrection at the US Capitol that left several Capitol police dead. He repeated and promoted lies about a private company, and they are suing him for his false statements. You do not have a "free speech right" to lie about anyone. They can sue you for it.

Anyone has the right to purposefully lie and smear another company or person, but on the flip side, they have to right to take action if they are wronged.

Lindell's lawyer Alan Dershowitz must know that his claim that "Dominion is the government because elections" is going to get thrown out of court on Day One.

Alan Dershowitz, veteran of Trump’s 2020 impeachment defense team, previewed some of Mike Lindell legal team’s strategy: “Our position is that Dominion is the government, for purposes of the First Amendment.” https://t.co/C4e8FUjoMo pic.twitter.com/WQ4vhZFK2r — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 19, 2021

It's like this:

I agree with Mike Lindell that everyone has a right to say whatever they want, but it's odd coming from a man who sells pillows made from the corpses of dead puppies, especially in light of the fact that he personally strangles each one slowly by hand. #FrankSpeech — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@Sundae_Gurl) April 19, 2021

PS. Mike Lindell promised his free-speech but no swears website would be up by noon Eastern today. It isn't.

Mike Lindell's super secure new social media platform was supposed to go live this morning. Looks like things are off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/sanJpsHBKI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 19, 2021