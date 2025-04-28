Trump 2.0 Ready To Bail Out Farmers After Screwing Them Again

In Trump's first attempt at devastating American agriculture, his stupid tariffs on China only ended up bailing out American farmers. According to one study, 92% of tariff proceeds went to bail out angry farmers.

Farmers being farmers, of course they stubbornly voted for Trump again, not having learned their lesson the first time. And in this version of the Trump menace things have only gotten worse. Much worse.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins went on CNN to reassure American farmers that they'll bail them out again after Trump's latest screw-up. According to Rollins, there's a method to their madness: "it isn't just about protecting the farmers and ranchers. It's protecting the great American experiment and the American dream."

And if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you.

Source: Axios

President Trump is prepared to bail out American farmers if the trade war continues squeezing commodity exports, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Sunday. Exports of key commodities are plunging, particularly soybean and pork sales to China, threatening tens of billions of dollars in farm income. "First of all, the prayer is that that doesn't need to happen — but secondly, if it does, for the short term, just as in Trump 1, we are preparing for that," Rollins told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. In Trump's first term, amid a smaller trade war with China, the government rolled out tens of billions of dollars in farm subsidies. Those bailouts, collectively, ended up being so large that they almost equaled the tariff revenue generated.

A bit late for this Kansas family farm, though, where 100% of their wheat went to USAID. Lifelong Republicans who voted for Trump three times, only to see him pull the rug from under their feet. Louise says they're now completely bankrupt.

Oh well.