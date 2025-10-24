Trump Solution For Rising Beef Prices: Make Americans Eat More Beef

'Make them eat beef' is not a solution.
By John AmatoOctober 24, 2025

Trump's Agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, told FOX Business that the administration plans to lower the price of beef by making Americans eat more beef.

US farmers have been increasingly critical of the Trump administration over many issues, including the rising costs of beef due to his tariffs. They are furious with their plans to import beef from Argentina.

Brooke Rollins' solution is to tell Americans to eat more beef to lower prices.

ROLLINS: We're implementing new programs to allow younger ranchers to get into the business with cheaper loans, better protection, et cetera.

We are with Newton-Maha, with Bobby Kennedy, and putting protein, specifically beef, back at the center of the American diet from the government's perspective.

And when you think about what we spend every day on nutrition programs from the USDA, it's 400 million a day, pivoting some of that to specifically locally grown and produced and healthy, the best beef in the world.

There was a time when Michelle Obama tried to make school lunches healthier for children, and Republicans had a meltdown over it.

Telling your voters to 'stuff their faces with more hamburgers if they want lower prices' is not a winning message.

Discussion

