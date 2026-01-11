Noem Refuses To Acknowledge Hypocrisy Of Trump's Insurrectionist Pardons

During a long and somewhat contentious interview with DHS head Kristi Noem, discussing the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent the previous week, CNN's Jake Tapper wrapped things up by trying to pin Noem down on when it's alright for law enforcement to use lethal force, and the hypocrisy of the Trump, who pardoned the January 6th insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol Police that day.

Noem, of course, refused to answer his question and just continued the same gaslighting we saw during the previous portion of the twenty minutes or so he gave her to lie to the American public:

TAPPER: I want you to ask -- I want to ask a question about the rules of how law enforcement is allowed to engage when feeling threatened, per your assertions, because I want to show some video to you right now and ask, what is the appropriate response for the police officers in this situation?

(Cut to video of rioters during the January 6th insurrection)

TAPPER: Those are law enforcement officers being physically attacked.

By this standard, would any of those officers been justified in shooting and killing the people causing them physical harm?

NOEM: Every single situation is going to rely on the situation those officers are on.

But they know that, when people are putting hands on them, when they are using weapons against them, when they are physically harming them, that they have the authority to arrest those individuals and make sure that they're facing consequences...

TAPPER: The president pardoned every single one of those people.

NOEM: ... and -- and make sure that they're getting justice for their actions going forward.

TAPPER: President Trump pardoned every single one of those people.

NOEM: And every single one of these investigations comes in the full context of the situation on the ground.

And that's one thing that President Trump has been so focused on, is making sure that, when we're out there, we don't pick and choose which situations are -- and which laws are enforced and which ones aren't. Every single one of them is being enforced under the Trump administration.

And the clarity of the law stands. And if people don't like it, these members of Congress and elected officials should go change the law and make sure they have that debate and policy.

TAPPER: I just showed you video of people attacking law enforcement officers, undisputed proof, undisputed evidence.

And I just said President Trump pardoned all of them. And you said that President Trump is enforcing all the laws equally. It's just not true. There's a different standard for law enforcement officials being attacked if they're being attacked by Trump supporters. We just saw that.

NOEM: This individual and these instances and these investigations all have to be taken and done and done correctly in context of every situation that is happening on the ground.

So what we are doing today as the Department of Homeland Security is out there with our law enforcement officers making sure that we're targeting the worst of the worst and that we're talking factually about each situation and making sure that we're bringing those perpetrators of violence back to justice, bringing them to justice and making sure they face consequences for their crimes.

We'd love to have the partnership of Mayor Frey. We'd love to have the partnership of the chief of police and of Governor Walz every day when we're out there to make sure they tone down the rhetoric and they do the right thing for the people of Minnesota.