Newsom Perfectly Responds To 'Brain-Dead Moron's' Latest Bonkers Attack

President Pudding Brain took to Truth Social to lash out at California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the president's typical fact-free juvenile manner, which is packed full of projection. Trump, the very man who once said, 'I have the best words,' is now the dyslexia expert, and he, of course, wrongly labeled the disorder as "a mental disorder," calling Newsom, "a Cognitive Mess!"

It's worth noting that Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a recognized mental health condition, and again, dyslexia is not. I did mention projection, didn't I?

Newsom has openly talked about the learning disability that he's had since childhood, including in an interview last year with the late Charlie Kirk. But to Trump, who has slurred his words, forgotten names, and rambled incoherently for years, the president's cognitive decline makes him a Stable Genius™. Got it.

"Gavin Newscum’s interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self destructive interview I’ve ever seen," Donald wrote. "In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats."

"He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!" he continued. "On top of that, Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist."

We're back to projection again from the president, who has been a racist for his entire miserable life.

"While we all want to be politically correct, having a mental disorder is not a positive campaign event," he added. "Also, this was a politically suicidal act. The only thing he didn’t say is he is losing his look, but nobody wants to say that about one’s self. He is no longer a viable Presidential Candidate! President DJT"

Trump doubled down during a speech in Kentucky to rally support for Massie's opponent, who, by the way, was a Never Trumper.

"Newsom had admitted he has mental problems, that he's not a smart person, that he’s unable to read a speech," Slurry McDementia said. "He can't read. I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency."

Newsom responded in the best way possible on the Bad App, writing, 'Too late."

And to President Slurry's Truth Social post, Newsom responded to that, too.

And that's how you deal with President Dementia's bonkers outbursts.