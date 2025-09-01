Trump Gets Newsom'd Over Latest Bizarre AI Post

He walked right into this.
Trump Gets Newsom'd Over Latest Bizarre AI Post
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 1, 2025

Donald J. Trump still appears to be alive after rumors of his death circulated on social media, but he does look bloated and unhealthy. Trump, or whoever is posting on his behalf, shared some AI-generated memes of himself on Truth Social, you know, your favorite president of all time, according to him. One of the memes Lumpy shared includes the tired old social media bullshit, saying, “Nothing can stop what’s coming," and we've heard that before from the 79-year-old president, including the 'red wave' that was more like a puddle.

This is what President PawPaw shared:

world.jpg

Q+ is the codename former President Donald Trump supposedly uses when he personally posts Q drops, according to the ADL.

Well, of course, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is not a felon, not on the Epstein list, and not dying, countered that to mock the delusional president. Newsom's press office jumped on it.

Newsom has been relentlessly mocking this pathetically ridiculous president. The Democratic governor posted a video of clips of the elderly president set to the song "I’m A Survivor" by country music singer Reba.

Of course, this goes over some of the red hats' heads. Still, Trump needs to be called out at every single turn. His mental health is declining, and his physical health is questionable, which is apparent just by glancing at the old geezer's recent photos.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon