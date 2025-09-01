Trump Gets Newsom'd Over Latest Bizarre AI Post

Donald J. Trump still appears to be alive after rumors of his death circulated on social media, but he does look bloated and unhealthy. Trump, or whoever is posting on his behalf, shared some AI-generated memes of himself on Truth Social, you know, your favorite president of all time, according to him. One of the memes Lumpy shared includes the tired old social media bullshit, saying, “Nothing can stop what’s coming," and we've heard that before from the 79-year-old president, including the 'red wave' that was more like a puddle.

This is what President PawPaw shared:

Q+ is the codename former President Donald Trump supposedly uses when he personally posts Q drops, according to the ADL.

Well, of course, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is not a felon, not on the Epstein list, and not dying, countered that to mock the delusional president. Newsom's press office jumped on it.

Newsom has been relentlessly mocking this pathetically ridiculous president. The Democratic governor posted a video of clips of the elderly president set to the song "I’m A Survivor" by country music singer Reba.

Of course, this goes over some of the red hats' heads. Still, Trump needs to be called out at every single turn. His mental health is declining, and his physical health is questionable, which is apparent just by glancing at the old geezer's recent photos.