Musk Goes Full Racist, Certifies 'White Men May Become Endangered Species'

The richest man in the world should have better things to do.
By John AmatoJanuary 8, 2026

On his thoroughly radicalized X platform, which many from the left of center have abandoned for Bluesky, Elon Musk gave a 100% certification to a post that stated, "If white men become a minority, they will be slaughtered."

It finished with, "White solidarity is the only way to survive."

In other words, White supremacy must rule.

You can't make this up.

It's impossible for the entire white population of America to become a minority, but these racist views are fuel for racists like Musk.

Musk became a blight on the US political system by using his enormous wealth to undermine a free and fair election process in 2024.

He's lined up to do it again for the 2026 midterms.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon