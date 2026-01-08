Musk Goes Full Racist, Certifies 'White Men May Become Endangered Species'

On his thoroughly radicalized X platform, which many from the left of center have abandoned for Bluesky, Elon Musk gave a 100% certification to a post that stated, "If white men become a minority, they will be slaughtered."

It finished with, "White solidarity is the only way to survive."

In other words, White supremacy must rule.

You can't make this up.

It's impossible for the entire white population of America to become a minority, but these racist views are fuel for racists like Musk.

Musk became a blight on the US political system by using his enormous wealth to undermine a free and fair election process in 2024.

He's lined up to do it again for the 2026 midterms.