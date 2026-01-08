Musk Goes Full Racist, Certifies 'White Men May Become Endangered Species'

On his thoroughly radicalized X platform, which many from the left of center have abandoned for Bluesky, Elon Musk gave a 100% certification to a post that stated, "If white men become a minority, they will be slaughtered."
It finished with, "White solidarity is the only way to survive."
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2026
In other words, White supremacy must rule.
You can't make this up.
It's impossible for the entire white population of America to become a minority, but these racist views are fuel for racists like Musk.
Musk became a blight on the US political system by using his enormous wealth to undermine a free and fair election process in 2024.
He's lined up to do it again for the 2026 midterms.