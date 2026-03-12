U.S. Troops Suffered Serious Injuries In Kuwait Drone Attack

Dozens suffered injuries including brain trauma, shrapnel wounds and burns, multiple sources told CBS News.
By Susie MadrakMarch 12, 2026

An Iranian drone attack in Kuwait that killed six U.S. service members in the early hours of the war with Iran was much more severe than we were previously told, with dozens suffering injuries including brain trauma, shrapnel wounds and burns, multiple sources told CBS News. At least one may require the amputation of a limb.

More than 30 military members remained in hospitals Tuesday night with battle injuries from the Kuwait attack — one at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, 12 at Walter Reed Medical Center in suburban Washington, D.C., and about 25 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, sources said.

Of those, about 20 arrived on a C-17 military transport aircraft at Landstuhl on Tuesday with injuries the military designated as "urgent" and requiring evacuation, including traumatic brain injuries, memory loss and concussions, three of the sources said.

Did DoD soft pedal?

www.cbsnews.com/news/strike-...

Brian Finucane (@bcfinucane.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T16:01:32.299Z

Today, there was confirmation that a 7th United States service member died in the U.S.-Iran War “from injuries received during the U.S. regime's initial attacks across the Middle East” on March 1, 2026. 🙏🏾
thehill.com/policy/defen... #PINKS

Petisia (@petisia.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T22:59:34.670Z

Shrapnel wounds. Brain injuries. Burns.

Trump is throwing our troops into unjustified foreign wars while gutting our VA and making it harder to get the care they earned when they come home.

Tammy Duckworth (@duckworth.senate.gov) 2026-03-12T00:58:58.184Z

Discussion

