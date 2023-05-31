Newsmax Plays Footage From Iowa While Reporting On Drone Attack In Russia

"A new chapter unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine war, and it's disturbing," said host Greta Van Susteren as she spoke about a drone attack on Moscow. Only one slight problem, the footage being shown was of an apartment collapse in Davenport, Iowa.

Source: Media Matters

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN (HOST): A new chapter unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine war, and it's disturbing. This morning in Moscow, a city of 21 million people, there was a pre-dawn attack. Drone struck several buildings. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, five of eight drones were shot down, the three other drones had their systems jam, causing them to veer off course, The mayor of Moscow says there have been no serious injuries reported. And the strikes caused light damage to residential buildings. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for the strike, calling it a terrorist act. Ukraine denies any involvement and a Zelensky presidential advisor was quoted as saying, of course, we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But of course we had nothing to do with this.