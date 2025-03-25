Secretary Kristi Noem: No More FEMA For You, Freeloaders!

Noem, 53, gave no details —just that she would seek to kill the agency tasked with responding to natural disasters and emergencies.
By Susie MadrakMarch 25, 2025

Homeland security secretary and part-time cosmetic dentistry model Kristi Noem said in a cabinet meeting Monday she was “going to eliminate” FEMA, the government’s disaster relief agency. Via the Daily Beast:

Noem, 53, did not provide any other specifics about her shock announcement—just that she would seek to kill the agency tasked with responding to natural disasters and emergencies.

[...] FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security, placing the agency in Noem’s purview. She said last month that she would “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” but did not take her aspirations as far as she did in Monday’s meeting. She and Donald Trump have suggested that—in FEMA’s place—each state should dictate its own disaster response.

FEMA has been under fire in Trump’s second administration partially for its bloated budget—at least, in the eyes of Trump and Elon Musk—and for supposedly providing aid to undocumented immigrants in disaster sites.

Officials in the Trump Administration wrote in an internal memo last month that they were reviewing “all disaster relief programs that may indirectly or incidentally aid illegal aliens,” Politico reported Friday.

Kristi Noem to Trump’s Cabinet: I’m ‘Going to Eliminate’ FEMA #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace #FEMA #KristiNoem www.thedailybeast.com/kristi-noem-... via @thedailybeast

𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗱 (@photoframd.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T21:42:55.605Z

Dismantling FEMA during worsening climate disasters means no coordinated response for hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes. It's not politics—it’s logistics and survival. Just @askcobundle.bsky.social and we’ll help answer any questions.

Ask Cobundle AI (@askcobundle.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T01:31:35.299Z

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said she's going to eliminate FEMA at a Trump cabinet meeting today. Here's what states say is at stake for them in disasters. www.npr.org/2025/03/21/n...

Lauren Sommer (@lsommer.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T18:44:19.224Z

