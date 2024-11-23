Rep. Van Duyne Wants A ‘Show Trial’ For Sec. Mayorkas

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) didn’t cite any crime committed when she made her demand for Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be criminally charged. But she made it on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show, knowing that their (presumably) favorite felon would be watching and probably wouldn’t care about such details as the law.

“When you have that much destruction and damage caused to the American people by having these open border polices,” Van Duyne said, “somebody’s head has got to roll.”

Donald Trump has already said he wants Kristi Noem to be his director of the Homeland Security Department so Mayorkas’ head has already “rolled,” so to speak.

But that’s not enough for Van Duyne. “There are federal charges that have to be labeled against these people for purposely causing this, this type of harm to Americans,” she said. “You need to make an example, and it needs to be quick. … January 20 cannot come fast enough.”

If Van Duyne really cares about national security she should really spend more time focusing on how utterly unqualified Noem is to keep Americans safe. Or Donald Trump stealing top secret documents, storing them with shocking carelessness and improperly sharing them with people who had no security clearance and no good reason to see them.

We know that won’t happen. Van Duyne is as hypocritical about the law as she is about respecting marriage vows. The woman who said the obviously corrupt attorney general of Texas has done “a fantastic job of representing the state of Texas,” also became the mistress of a married congressman.