Donald Explodes, Demands Investigations Over Negative Approval Rating Polls

The poll numbers are out for Donald J. Trump's first 100 days in office, and they are bad. In fact, they are the worst of any president in 80 years. Even the Trump-friendly New York Post's headline is harsh: "President Trump battered by brutal polls that show his approval sinking — including one revealing the lowest ratings since World War II."

Trump is big mad, but managed to find one pollster who is soothing his bruised ego: John McLaughlin.

"Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS," Captain Caps Lock wrote on Truth Social.

"The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are," It continued. "These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it."

"They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse," he wrote. "They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it."

"THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" he added. "I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In a separate post, Donald wrote, "We don’t have a Free and Fair “Press” in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!"

Fox News, while a credible pollster, even though the network's "news" programs helped to herald in Trump, shows Donald with only a 38% approval rating on the economy. "His worst ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%), and guns (41%-44%)," Fox News reports.

The 100-day marks of former presidents Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%), and George W. Bush (63%) trumped the co-president's numbers. Fox's poll reveals that Trump is down five points since March.

Even Rasmussen has Donald with a 51% disapproval rating. A New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump with a 42% approval rating and a 54% disapproval rating, with only 43% saying they approve of how he has managed the economy this term, a significant erosion on an issue long seen as a strength.

"Voters said he had 'gone too far' on issue after issue — his tariffs, his immigration enforcement, his cuts to the federal work force," the outlet writes. "Broad numbers of independent voters sided with Democrats in believing that he had overreached."

But sure, they're all wrong and should be investigated because his poll numbers are in the shitter.