Ghoul Greg Gutfeld Calls ICE Shooting 'Set Up' By The Left

Fox's Greg Gutfeld spewed some vile nonsense on this Friday's The Five trying to justify the shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Good. Apparently this is just some grand plan by the left who would have preferred that it was a Black woman who was killed.

GUTFELD: We are all falling for the game. Could you... everybody's like, this is so confusing. I don't like it. It's so chaotic. That was the point! The whole point! Nothing's going to be clear when you create deliberate chaos.

So we have to sit here. We are actually doing exactly what they want. None of it matters. What happens to that moment is not what we should be talking about, in my view. Again, let the investigations proceed. All this criminal analysis is a waste of your breath.

You know, I use that term, AWFULs, in humor, the affluent white female liberal. Well, that comedy turned to tragedy because it was egged on by people who only use these women as props. They put them out front because visually, it's a great statement when they get touched by a police officer. They do this in all protests.

You shouldn't be mad at ICE. You should be outraged at those who foment these moments with the purpose of leading to chaos and death. All these videos contain white liberal women. Why isn't anybody talking about this?

Screw the fake empathy about the dead mom from all these mayors and all these talking heads. If they had sincere empathy, they would ask that question. If you had sincere empathy, you would want to ask why are there so many liberal white women, who instead of spending time with their kids are risking their lives and breaking the law?

You know for strangers who are here illegally. The real compassion comes from the people who've been pointing this out, who've been warning that this is going to happen.

It doesn't matter to the people that clearly, it's not going to change the mind of people on the left. You can show them any video they want. They're going to sit there and just meticulously do all this stuff. "Oh but did you see this? Oh but you see that? Did you see that?" Then you show them another video. Don't waste your breath.

They are selling you a lie. It's been around forever. This was all a setup. It may not have been her that -- maybe they were hoping for a Black woman, probably. It would have been better if it was.

Believe me they are not unhappy this mother is dead. She is being used. The goal was to get somebody killed, create a spectacle that explodes. So you have riots. So you have protests and hopefully in some minds revolution.

A lot of these people they're not against ICE. They're against all law enforcement. They will not change their mind. They will continue to do this. We know the game, especially if there's a Republican in power.

The game plan of chaos and violence will be hung over our heads as a political extortion, basically saying, if you want this to stop, you need to elect a Democrat.

But Trump was voted in by Americans who wanted an end to illegal immigration, and their response was not protest, it's chaos. They don't want you to fix the problems. This is their way of fixing it, and it's complete and utter destruction.