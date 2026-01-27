DHS Ghoul Clings To Calling Alex Pretti A Domestic Terrorist

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin was tongue tied when Fox News host Dana Perino asked if the DHS is still labeling Alex Pretti a "domestic terrorist" after all the video evidence points to him being a victim and not a terrorist.

Perino asked for a simple yes or no and got a word salad of stupidity from McLaughlin.

NOEM: When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence. That is the definition of domestic terrorism. This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers committed an act of domestic terrorism. That's the facts. PERINO: Trisha, is the department and the secretary pulling back that label of domestic terrorist from the Alex Pretti situation? TRICIA: Dana, the situation we have seen on the ground in Minneapolis is a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement. Your viewers have seen the images and in this case we saw an individual who he was armed, he got into a physical altercation with law enforcement, he was in the course of obstructing a federal operation which is a federal crime. The Department of Homeland Security, we work every day to make sure we're giving the American people swift, accurate information and so we'll continue to do that as facts are emerging, as things are evolving. PERINO: Then are you standing by calling him a domestic terrorist? TRICIA: Well, we'll let this investigation that Homeland Security investigators are leading, the FBI is supporting and CBP is doing a separate internal investigation as well, Dana. PERINO: Okay, so I guess it stands.

The DHS is in disarray after Kristi Noem shit the bed on the murder of Alex Pretti right out of the gate, which has led to Border Patrol scum-bucket Gregory Bovino being ousted.

Noem claimed all the facts and evidence pointed to Pretti as a terrorist, but that was a bald-faced lie.

Is the puppy killer next to be shitcanned?

McLaughlin, at best, was confused, and at worst, continued the lie. We know she was at her worst.

Even Dana Perino was frustrated with her non-answer answer.