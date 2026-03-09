60 Minutes: CIA Covered Up Havana Syndrome Cause

60 Minutes did a great job on this tenacious dive into the so-called "Havana Syndrome". For years, U.S. employees who suffered severe health damage were actually treated as malingerers! The investigation came to the uncomfortable conclusion that ultimately, the U.S. government did not want to acknowledge direct attacks by a Russian microwave weapon -- because that would be an act of war. Read on:

Scott Pelley: Across the previous stories that we've done on this subject, I have had the same question. I think you are the first person who could plausibly answer the question. And that is: Why? Why would the government want to bury this?

Former CIA officer: I think it comes down to a political question. I mean, if we acknowledge that this was a state actor that was doing this, it is essentially a declaration of war against the United States, which has to have a response from the United States government. In my opinion, I don't know that the appetite was there to respond to the Russians at that time.

In our 2024 story, a collaboration with Russian dissident magazine "The Insider.ru." We found evidence of Russian involvement. When this wife of a Justice Department official was seriously wounded overseas, an agent of Russian intelligence was in her vicinity.

For this report, the Department of Defense declined to comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 18 agencies including the CIA, told us that a new review of AHI will be "…comprehensive and complete..." and "we remain committed to delivering the truth…" The victims are waiting, including Chris and Heidi, who told us, at the beginning of our story of being attacked five times in their home.

Chris: I think it's time we as a country-- come to grips with the fact that the game has changed. Our adversaries are now able to reach out and touch us here in the United States, specifically at our homes.