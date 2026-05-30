Dan Sullivan Challenges Dan Sullivan For U.S. Senate Seat In Alaska

Amusing stuff. If the second Dan Sullivan files and gets on the ballot, Alaska will use their initials as well.

Source: Anchorage Daily News



Another Dan Sullivan from Alaska has apparently entered the U.S. Senate race to challenge the Republican incumbent of the same name. Republicans say it’s a “trick” whipped up by former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat and the top challenger to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. A spokesperson for Peltola declined to speak on the record about the second Sullivan’s entry into the race. A statement emailed to reporters said that Dan Sullivan from Petersburg in Southeast Alaska, who has had careers in teaching and with the U.S. Forest Service, filed his candidacy for one of Alaska’s U.S. Senate seats on Friday.

Strangely, there is no record of him filing, though there is a website, a Facebook page, Instagram, and even a Truth Social account.

However, records with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday showed no evidence that a second Dan Sullivan had filed to run in the race. The footer in Petersburg Sullivan’s emailed statement and a website say they are paid for by “Sullivan for Alaska.” But there is no such committee registered with the Federal Elections Commission.

All of which has Republicans screaming foul.

An official with the National Republican Senatorial Committee said the effort was orchestrated in part by Peltola. “Mary Peltola and Chuck Schumer know they can’t beat Senator Sullivan on his record, so they’re resorting to deceitful political maneuvers that attempt to trick Alaskans and buy a seat,” said Nick Puglia, regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The press release was written by Amber Lee, according to the metadata. Lee is a political strategist who has worked for Mary Peltola in the past. When asked about it, Lee responded, "No comment."