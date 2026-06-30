Both Dan Sullivans Can Appear On Ballot, Court Rules

The double Dan Sullivan drama does indeed seem to be over. Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher's ruling a few weeks ago that Sullivan was not a “good faith” candidate had no basis in law.

Source: New York Times

The double Dan Sullivan drama appears to have finally come to an end.

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Dan J. Sullivan could appear on the ballot this year, seemingly bringing to a close a bizarre political saga hanging over the race for Senate in Alaska, a potentially consequential battleground as Democrats fight to regain control of Congress.

The court’s decision appeared to be good news for Democrats.

Republicans fear that their party’s incumbent, Senator Dan S. Sullivan, could be imperiled by the presence of Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot, arguing that voters could be confused and cast their ballot for the wrong Sullivan. They accused Democrats and former Representative Mary Peltola, who is vying to oust the incumbent senator, of being behind Dan. J Sullivan’s campaign and orchestrating an underhanded scheme to trick voters.

Ms. Peltola and state Democrats have denied the allegations, and Dan J. Sullivan, a former teacher who announced his Senate campaign in May and said he had recently registered as a Republican, insisted he was making a legitimate effort to unseat the other Sullivan.