Judge Rules The Other Dan Sullivan Improperly Removed From Ballot

Alaska's Senate race will continue with two Dan Sullivans, for now. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the fast-tracked case on Monday. It's almost a given that Judge Matthews' ruling will stand, as the Republican Elections Director based her decision to exclude on nothing but some arbitrary, unwritten 'good faith criteria' she seems to have made up.

Source: Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man with the same name and party affiliation as Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is eligible to challenge the senator in the August primary, a judge ruled Friday.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews’ ruling overturns a June 15 decision by Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher to disqualify the challenger and keep him off the primary ballot. Matthews’ ruling can be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the state have said Tuesday is the deadline for a final ruling so that ballots for the Aug. 18 primary can be printed.

The judge ruled that the Division’s decision to exclude Dan J. Sullivan because his candidacy was not “in good faith” was not based on the Constitution, Alaska law or the Division’s own regulations. The retired teacher from the small fishing community of Petersburg filed to challenge the incumbent.

“Instead, the decision was based upon a new, previously unstated, ‘good faith’ criteria,” the judge wrote.