Wisconsin Republican Carries Biden's Water

Wisconsin Rep Bryan Steil is celebrating the money that Wisconsin is getting to fight lead in drinking water. However, he voted against the bill allocating the money.
Wisconsin Republican Carries Biden's Water
Credit: Bryan Steil's Facebook page
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 31, 2026

It was recently announced that Wisconsin is getting $94.3 million from the EPA to fight lead in drinking water. Great news indeed.

Even Rep Bryan Steil thought so and took to Xitter to celebrate the news and pat himself on the back for having "worked to bring safe drinking water" to the state:

screenshot_2026-05-30_015214

There's just one teensy problem.

The money was allocated in 2021 through President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which, naturally, Steil had voted against. Ope!

When confronted by the local paper about this contradiction, Steil naturally obfuscated like crazy:

"While the 2021 legislation contained some positive provisions, I opposed the massive bill because it vastly overspent on unnecessary Green New Deal programs that contributed to inflation and drove up prices for all Americans. Opposing a massive, irresponsible spending bill does not equate with opposition to everything in the bill."

In simpler terms, there's a reason why Steil is known as Lyin' Bryan. And he just got busted doing it again.

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