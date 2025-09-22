GOP Lawmaker Wants More Money For Security, Won't Meet Constituents

Wisconsin Republican Rep Bryan Steil is leading a push to beef up the stipend lawmakers get for their own security after the assassination of Minnesota State Rep Melissa Hortman and the killing of propagandist Chuckles the Clown Kirk:

“This is about broader security measures to be in place, because it is so imperative that elected officials are out and engaging the community for our democracy to function,” said Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. Steil chairs the House Administration Committee, which oversees programs for member security. There’s a big push right now to protect elected officials, in the aftermath of the assassination of Kirk and the targeted killings of Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. The program is funded through Nov. 21, which Steil said he hopes gives more time to work out additional money with appropriators. “What we did is we freed up already available funds and doubled the scope of the program, extended the timeline of the program,” Steil said. “We're making sure we're looking at all ways and all avenues to provide resources to members. We're going to continue to refine that, to make sure that members are safe, that their families are safe, the public is safe.”

I certainly hope, but highly doubt, there are some expectations regarding all this money. Such as lawmakers who tap into the funding have to hold real town hall meetings, not play games with it or hold a selective phone town hall meeting. Also, the security should be licensed professionals, not their cousin Cletus.

And where is the funding for the public who are in danger of being disappeared by the ICEtapo in broad daylight or might get beat up by the same vigilantes for exercising our right of Free Speech?

Freedom might not be free, but fascism is expensive af.