Colbert Warns: Trump Imposing An 'Obey Or Die' Policy

Hard to disagree with Colbert on this one, after we all watched the summary execution of Renee Good this week.

Source: Fox News

Late-night host Stephen Colbert warned Thursday that the Trump administration was enforcing what he described as an "obey or die" policy following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

On "The Late Show," Colbert criticized the Trump administration’s response to the shooting and urged Americans to "peacefully and nonviolently" voice opposition to the presence of federal agents in their cities.

After accusing the White House of "trying to spin" the narrative surrounding the shooting, Colbert said, "The message from this administration is clear: only they determine the truth, and when their forces come to your city, obey or die, and if you die, you clearly didn’t obey."