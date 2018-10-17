'Melania' Returns To Colbert's 'Late Show'

Laura Benanti once again played her pith hat-perfect Melania Trump on "The Late Show" Tuesday.

"Benania" as she is called stabbed irony dead: "If only a woman could be president."

Regarding her "Raiders of the Lost Ark" get-up she wore on a trip to Egypt, "I'm just going to keep it on through Halloween. I'm going as the ghost of colonialism."

And about that "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign -- and her comments in a recent interview about being one of "the most bullied people in the world."

"I have been called the worst names imaginable," she said. "'Cold.' 'Heartless.' 'Eric's stepmother.'"