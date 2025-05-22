Dept. Head Placed On Leave Over Silent Tornado Sirens In St. Louis

In St. Louis, the sirens to warn people of a tornado threat were never activated by the City Emergency Management Agency, and a backup to activate the mechanism that is operated by the Fire Department was broken.
By Susie MadrakMay 22, 2025

This is just horrific. How many lives might have been saved if the sirens had gone off? The mayor makes no excuses, says the system had been evaluated, and she takes full responsibility. Via the New York Times:

Just before a tornado descended on St. Louis with a roar — killing five people and injuring dozens during its sweep through the city on Friday — there was a silence where there should not have been.

There was no wailing warning from the city. No high-pitched alarm. Nothing to warn the city’s residents and send them scrambling to their basements or bathtubs. Only wind.

The city’s sirens to warn people of a tornado threat were never activated by the City Emergency Management Agency, and a backup to activate the mechanism that is operated by the Fire Department was broken.

Mayor Cara Spencer has placed the city’s emergency manager, Sarah Russell, on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted into a series of failures, Ms. Spencer’s office said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The mayor’s office also said that it had changed the protocol for activating the warning system as a result of what had happened.

St. Louis mayor places emergency management chief on leave for tornado siren failure
Death threats target St. Louis emergency management chief after tornado siren fails

“That is inappropriate and horrifying. Our commissioner is a human being and I’m asking for some grace.” -- STL Mayor Spencer
🧵/1

I grew up in St. Louis and have such vivid memories of tornado warnings and sirens. A siren was located just the other side of the block I lived on, so it's something of an understatement to say we knew when a storm was imminent. I have never in my...

