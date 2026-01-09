'Jeopardy!' Host Runs Out Of F*cks To Give, Tears Into The Trump Regime

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings tore into the Trump administration on social media just hours after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem immediately labeled the victim a "domestic terrorist," despite video evidence showing that Good was murdered.

Jennings took to Bluesky on Wednesday afternoon, writing that he would support a presidential candidate who would prosecute the current administration. We're down with that. The lawlessness and corruption from the Trump regime are dizzying.

The “prosecute the former regime at every level” candidate has my vote in 2028. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T20:26:57.821Z

He wasn't done.

America is always like “ok but the NEXT regime change will work,” like when I “cut out carbs” briefly every January. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T18:39:14.934Z

An example of some posts that Jennings shared:

It’s important for ICE officers to wear masks to stop people like … [checks note] … the DHS secretary from doxxing them. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg.bsky.social) 2026-01-08T20:18:24.438Z

And more:

Even though Trump's response was to wrongly describe Good as "a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer," his White House website bizarrely claimed that deceased insurrectionist "Ashli Babbitt was murdered in cold blood."

Welcome to the resistance, Mr. Jennings.