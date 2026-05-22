Trump’s Humblebrag: I 'Gave Up' A Fortune So My Allies Could Get The Slush Fund

The two-hour meeting with Senate Republicans and acting attorney general Todd Blanche became "incredibly hostile" with as many as 25 Republicans opposed to Trump's Cop Killer slush fund.

So, of course, Trump took to Truth Social to drop the most selfless humblebrag of all time, which, in a nutshell, reads basically like this: 'I heroically gave up a massive fortune on my own cases — you know, the illegal tax leaks and that nasty Mar-a-Lago raid — so the new $1.8 Billion Cop Killer Fund could pay out to all the other victims of the evil Biden regime.' What a guy. You’re welcome, America. Classic Trump: turning his theft of taxpayer dollars to hand over to criminals into a Nobel Peace Prize moment.

"I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward," Trump insisted. "I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune."

"Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!" he added. "President DJT"

Oh, about those tax leaks. The guy who leaked Trump's tax returns was prosecuted by the Department of Justice during the Biden administration, resulting in a 5-year prison sentence. But now, Trump wants all American taxpayers to pay for it. And as for the raid at Mar-a-Lago, it was legally executed, and not a break-in. It was authorized by a federal magistrate judge who found probable cause that classified government records were being unlawfully retained. And we all know the lengths Trump went to in order to hoard the classified documents.

But to Trump, he is the most persecuted man in the world, especially when he is being faced with consequences for his own actions.