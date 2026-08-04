'There's Nothing We Could Do': Cornyn Concedes The GOP Can't Rein In Trump

Asked whether it worried him that Donald J. Trump has been talking as recently as yesterday about bringing back his so-called "anti-weaponization fund" — money meant to compensate people he claims were unfairly investigated — and finding some way to pay people out of it, Texas Sen. John Cornyn didn't even pretend the GOP had a plan.

He copped to it outright: there's nothing they can do to stop the President once he's decided he likes something, weaponization fund included. His consolation prize was that the fund is dead — for now — which is doing a lot of work in a statement that otherwise amounts to ‘he does what he wants, and we just watch.’

Donald is their special boy, after all, so why shouldn't he be able to rob taxpayers?

"He was saying as recently as yesterday, he likes the idea of this fund, that he wants to find some way to pay these people," a reporter said. "Does that concern you as someone who's tried to fight against getting this anti-weaponization fund in place?"

"Well, there's nothing we could do to rein in the President when he said he likes the fund and he wishes it still exists, but the fact of the matter, it's dead," Cornyn said. "And that's all we could do under these circumstances."

It gets better!

Cornyn: "As to the idea it could be revived in the future, I think it's highly unlikely that could happen without the cooperation of the DOJ. And I think Mr Blanche gave us the assurances that it was dead and would not be revived and in this case we have no alternative but to take his word" 🙃 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-08-04T15:15:46.534Z

Trump has been given more powers than any other President, thanks to Republicans and the Roberts Court. They're making it clear that while we are forced to watch the most brazen acts of corruption coming from this administration, they'll shrug and say, "There is nothing we could do."