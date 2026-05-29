Judge Puts The Brakes On Trump's Slush Fund

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund after Jan. 6 prosecutor Andrew Floyd sued.

NBC News reports, "The Trump administration cannot take any further action on the fund while legal motions are pending, “which includes the transferring of money to the fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the fund,” according to the order. The judge said the order was necessary to “ensure that no funds are irreversibly disbursed from the Anti-Weaponization Fund” while there are motions pending to block the distribution of funds. She set a hearing for June 12."



Creating this 1.8 billion slush fund is one of the most brazenly public displays by Trump and his DOJ of how corrupt they are.

The idea that Trump's frivolous 10 billion dollar lawsuit was successfully negotiated on its merits to gift the president 1.8 billion dollars to do with how he pleases is almost treasonous.