Another No-Bid Contract, This Time For Gold-Plated Horses

There's no excuse like a semiquincentennial to spend millions on gold-plated everything.
Another No-Bid Contract, This Time For Gold-Plated Horses
"Arts of War" statueCredit: Getty Images
By Karoli KunsMay 29, 2026

Another no-bid contract has been issued, this time to gild statues in Washington, D.C. surrounding the Lincoln Monument in 24-karat gold. The statues are equestrian statues known as Arts of War and Arts of Peace. An Arts of War statue is pictured above.

These statues are bronze, so that a good cleaning and polishing would have been enough to bring out their features, and freshen their looks while leaving a lovely patina on them.

But President Grifter wanted them covered in the same quality of gold used to cover Wyoming's state capitol dome seven years ago. Because why not? It's only taxpayer money, after all.

So, according to NOTUS, a no-bid $5 million contract was awarded to The Gilders' Studio in Maryland to restore them not to their original bronze glory, but with an entirely new look, resplendent with thick gold leaf. It's unknown whether the gold is part of the contract award.

Welcome to the New Gilded Age.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon