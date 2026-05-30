Whiny Titty Baby Rage-Quits The Kennedy Center In Pathetic Meltdown

In a staggeringly lengthy 581-word post consisting of 3,462 characters (!!), Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social to explain that "your favorite President, ME," is rage-quitting the Kennedy Center following a judge's order to remove his name from signage within two weeks. Trump is basically saying, 'You can't fire me, I QUIT' with the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a 93-page memo, rejected the Kennedy Center's name change because he said, “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it." Unsurprisingly, Trump didn't take that well.

Trump compared the federal court ruling about a performing arts center to a fictional place where children never grow up. The self-awareness vacuum here is impressive. Of course, Trump wrote that the judge was "appointed by Barack Hussein Obama," in his post that simultaneously argues the building is dangerously decrepit (rotting beams! collapsing parking!) AND that the judge is wrong to let it stay open. So, it's too dangerous to renovate, but also too dangerous to keep open.

The president, in a huff, responded to the judge's decision by threatening to hand the whole thing back to Congress, which is exactly what the judge mentioned, but that's classic Trump.

Trump wrote, in part, "Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself. ! I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the Public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight."

"Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into “NEVER NEVER LAND.” There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that’s OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country."

"I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The irony is rich. Andrew Johnson was impeached. Nixon was forced to resign under threat of impeachment and criminal prosecution. Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. FDR had his signature New Deal legislation struck down repeatedly by the Supreme Court in the 1930s. Bill Clinton was impeached. The bar for "unfair treatment by courts" has some genuinely dramatic competition for the whiny titty baby president.