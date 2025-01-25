Petty Little Whiny Titty Baby Yanks Fauci's Security Detail

Donald yanked the security details provided to former national security advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both critics of 45/47. And now he has confirmed that in a petty move, he's pulling the security for Dr. Anthony Fauci, our country's top infectious disease expert, who needs protection from the fire-breathing, lint-licking MAGA base with threats still ongoing.

"And, you know, you can't have them forever," Donald said in remarks from North Carolina. "So, I think it's very standard. If it would be for somebody else, he wouldn't be asking the question. The question is very fair."

"But, you know, you work for government," he continued. "We took some off other people, too. But you can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government."

"Would you feel partially responsible if something were to happen with, say, Dr. Fauci or John Bolton?" a reporter asked.

"No. No," Lumpy said. "You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too.

"All the people you're talking about," he added. "They can go out. I can give them some good numbers of very good security people. They can hire their own security. They all made a lot of money."

Imagine if former President Joe Biden yanked Donald's security and said, "He made a lot of money." This sounds more like Donald is setting up a hit job on Fauci. Don't look at me like that. You know it's not beyond him. Interestingly, the three men have been critical of Precious Donald, and we can't have that. Any of Donald's acolytes have gone unscathed -- so far.