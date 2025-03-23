Whiny Titty-Baby Demands Democratic Governor Give Him An Apology

That's not going to happen, spanky.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 23, 2025

Co-president Donald Trump on Saturday demanded a "full throated apology" from Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over her remarks last month when she said, "See you in court" after Donald suggested to a group of GOP governors that he would withhold federal funding from Maine over its refusal to comply with the order on transgender athletes.

Donald can't get over her. He's like the clingy guy in the 5th grade who won't let go.

"While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled," he added. "I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

This is what set him off:

Democrats need to follow her lead and stop normalizing the psychopathic co-president. Whatever happened to states' rights, MAGA?

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
