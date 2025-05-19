The Whiny Titty Baby Demands 'Major Investigation' Into Four Celebrities

At 1:34 AM, the insecure co-president took to Truth Social to call for a "major investigation" against Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Bono for endorsing Kamala Harris's presidential run. Donald claimed that Harris illegally paid the major artists for their endorsements.

Kamala Harris' campaign, which raised more than $1 billion in just a few months, paid Beyoncé's production company $165,000 and gave $1 million to Oprah Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, according to campaign finance records.

“I did not take any personal fee," Winfrey said in a video on Instagram. "However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story."

These things can be easily Googled, but the Stable Genius™, with nothing else going on in the world, zeroed in on the celebrities.

"HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?" Captain Capslock wrote. "WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS?"

"ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???" he wrote. "I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment."

"In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds," he added. "IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic “entertainers,” this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

At 9:11 this morning, Trump was at it again.

"According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG! Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT," Donald lied. "THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!"

After Trump threatened Springsteen on Friday, the 20-time Grammy winner repeated his comments during his next show. Harris's campaign paid for production costs; Trump doesn't pay his bills, so he can't understand this.